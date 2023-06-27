JONESBORO — With straight-line winds exceeding 65 miles per hour on Sunday afternoon, many Arkansas residents were left without power as trees and limbs knocked out power lines, leaving a mess for utility workers.
Craighead County Office of Emergency Management Director Anthony Coy said on Monday that downed trees and branches had caused most of the damage to the power poles and lines locally.
With most of of the outages in the northern part of the city and no injuries, Coy said that Jonesboro residents fared better then many of their neighbors across Craighead County.
“People were impacted all over the county,” Coy said. “Winds that strong, some damage is always expected.”
However, he also commended the three local power companies for quick response time, noting how quickly crews got to work.
“They did a great job getting the power back on,” he continued. “We had thousands without power at its peak, but we were down to about 20 by this morning.”
City Water and Light (CWL) spokesman Slade Mitchell said on Monday that they had had over 5,000 customers in Jonesboro without power after the winds struck around 5:45 p.m.
“We had a couple thousand back up with about an hour and a large number within three hours,” Mitchell said, noting that by early morning hours, the company only had around 200 left, which were all back on later Monday morning.
“Everybody’s back on,” he stated. “We were pretty fortunate that it wasn’t any worse than it was.”
According to a press release, Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation (CECC) of Jonesboro had reported approximately 5,700 members were without electricity at the peak of the windstorm.
Craighead Electric reported damage in Poinsett, Crittenden, Craighead, Lawrence and Greene counties.
According to a Monday morning press release, following the straight-line winds, CECC received extensive damage to the transmission infrastructure feeding the McCormick and Marked Tree substations, along with more than 90 broke poles across the territory.
The release also noted that all qualified line personnel available began restoration efforts as soon as the storm passed. CECC’s CEO Jeremiah Sloan said line crews from across the state were called to help return power to their members.
“With this storm, restoration is imperative as extreme heat moves into Arkansas,” Sloan stated. “We will continue to work diligently until each member has electricity. I’m proud of the dedication and tireless efforts our employees have shown to take care of our members and I’m thankful for the aid we’re receiving from other utilities to expedite the recovery process.”
Entergy Arkansas Communications Specialist Brandi Hinkle said on Monday that at it’s peak the company had around 70,000 customers without power across the state.
“The weather came through about dusk, which was a bad time,” Hinkle stated, noting how dangerous the work is after dark, so many workers had to wait until dawn to begin.
According to a press release from Entergy Arkansas on Monday, Entergy Arkansas crews had already restored approximately 30,000 outages at that time.
It stated that once again the company was facing an event where severe thunderstorms with hurricane-force winds of up to 76 mph, lightning and large hail had interrupted service.
It also said that about 2,000 workers had been activated for storm duty, and the company had requested additional resources and equipment to assist with restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.
As with recent storm events, the severity of Sunday’s damage means some customers in the hardest-hit areas will be without power for several days.
While the outage map and notifications to customers may provide estimated restoration times, Hinkle said it is important for customers to know this is just an estimate as actual restoration times may be adjusted once the company completes damage assessments.
By Monday afternoon around 4:30 Entergy still had 27 customers out in Craighead County, and 2,198 out in Poinsett County.
According to the Entergy Arkansas website, other NEA counties with Entergy outages included three in Cross County, 42 in Jackson County, one in Lawrence County, 694 in Mississippi County, one in Randolph County, and 249 in Sharp County.
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders also released a proclamation on Monday to declare a State of Emergency in Arkansas in response to the June 25th storms to help crews to complete their repairs.
According to the proclamation the weather-related damage from these storms has created the need for commercial vehicles to haul heavy equipment, oversized loads, transformers, necessary hardware, and other transmission and distribution equipment to line crews for the purpose of restoring power to the citizens of the State of Arkansas due to numerous downed power lines.
The emergency response vehicles will be authorized to bypass all Arkansas Department of Transportation weigh station facilities through July 1.
