JONESBORO — A security officer at Nettleton High School told Jonesboro police on Tuesday morning that someone shot out three windows of the press box at its stadium, located at 2616 Progress St.
According to a police report, two walls and a small speaker were damaged by the gunfire.
The total amount of damage is listed at $900.
In a separate incident, someone broke out a glass door at Annie Camp Junior High School, 1814 W. Nettleton Ave.
A police report said $1,200 in damage was done, and a pocket knife was found next to the door.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday that $3,700 in cash was stolen from his wallet in the 1900 block of Brookhaven Road.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man told police he was cut on the hand with a knife after getting into an altercation with his girlfriend Saturday afternoon in the 1100 block of Sandino Drive. The wound was considered minor.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday evening that someone entered her residence in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons and stole her Xbox valued at $450.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday night that someone broke into her vehicle in the 3000 block of East Highland Drive and stole her wallet valued at $400.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone stole his vehicle from his residence in the 2100 block of Cotton Street. The 2017 Ford Edge is valued at $9,000.
Kroger, 17255 S. Caraway Road, reported Monday night that someone stole two containers holding health/beauty items with a value of $1,500.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday night that someone entered her apartment in the 1200 block of Links Circle and stole a laptop computer valued at $400.
Matt Construction, 7301 E. Highland Drive, reported to police that someone broke into a construction storage unit and stole tools and generators with a total value of more than $1,750.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday morning that someone stole her vehicle from the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive. The vehicle was later recovered at the intersection of East Main Street and Eighth Avenue in Paragould.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man said his vehicle was stolen Monday morning from the 900 block of Sandino Drive. The vehicle was later recovered at Lovelace Road.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday night that her home was burglarized in the 1300 block of Kitchen Street. Taken were a 65-inch television valued at $300 and $200 in shoes.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon someone kicked in a door to a residence she owns in the 200 block of Russell Drive. Nothing was reported stolen, but the residence sustained $550 in damages.
A 90-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that $7,205 in jewelry was missing from her residence in the 2300 block of Bernard Street.
A 31-year-old Paragould woman reported Tuesday morning that her vehicle was stolen from the 5700 block of Commerce Square. The 2003 Acura MDX is valued at $5,000.
