WALNUT RIDGE
Since 1942, the Walnut Ridge Army Air Field (WRAAF) has seen it share of history and since the opening of the Wings Of Honor Museum in 1999, it has been sharing that history with the hope of teaching and inspiring others.
Harold Johnson, president of the Wings of Honor Museum board and one of the founding members of the 12-member board, said on Wednesday that the museum started as a dream but has grown to so much more over the years.
“We wanted to preserve the history of the airbase,” Johnson recalled. “It has such a rich history that is so important not just for our area but for the nation.”
“We started in a little building back in 1999, but by 2004 we already had to expand,” he said, noting that the first expansion took two years and they moved into the bigger building by 2006.
However, the museum continued to grow over the past 23 years, with two more 20 ft. by 80 ft. expansions in 2013 and 2015.
“We are privately funded,” he said, “although we did receive a loan from the city back toward the beginning.”
They also received some appropriated funds in the early 2000s from state representatives that totaled about $100,000 over the first three or four years. However they needed $600,000 to actually build the bigger building. The museum received a few grants including a $7,000 railroad grant, $25,000 Arkansas State Parks grant and a few $1,000 grants from Walmart, but the rest came from donations by sponsors and through events such as raffles, bake sales, and such.
Johnson noted that the museum was primarily funded through donations and still is today. Although the museum is free to the public, he said that they do accept donations and they reinvest the money from gift shop sales to keep the museum going.
“Once we had the building, we moved in and told the story of the World War II flight training,” Johnson said, noting that flight training had many phases.
“The story is important. So many more pilots were needed after Pearl Harbor because there were only 26 schools, which could train hundreds of pilots, but the Army Air Forces (AAF) needed to train hundreds-of-thousands of pilots,” he said, noting they already had a 100,000 people signed up who needed stationed at the time. So they had a hundred colleges across the United States, who took them in for five months as new flight schools began.
He said they started with nine Basic Flying Schools, including Newport and Walnut Ridge, and would eventually have 56 Basic Flying Schools.
The WRAAF was born when the AAF, once known as the Army Air Core, chose the Moran community site north of Walnut Ridge as a substitute for the Dyersburg, Tenn., site, after it was rejected because 5,000,000 cubic yards of dirt would have had to have been moved.
“So the Army Air Forces site selection board recommended Walnut Ridge after a scout plane found the area and brought the Corps of Engineers and took core samples,” Johnson said, adding that they liked Walnut Ridge as a good substitute spot.
“By April 15, 1942, they had begun a two-week courtship,” he said. “They were armed with maps, letters of support, core drilling results, preliminary surveys and plans and more.”
There were three training areas across the U.S. including the Southeast, Gulf and Southwest, he noted, and the commanding general of the Southeast Air Corps Training Center approved the site on April 20, 1942.
By May 12, the War Department in Washington directed the Army Corps of Engineers to build an air field, which was named the Walnut Ridge Army Air Field, Johnson said, noting that the air field was designed to accommodate 5,114 military personnel and a civilian workforce of 976.
Construction of the facility would begin on June 20, 1942, with three main runways that were 5,000 feet long. Johnson said there were originally eight planned for the air field.
The air field was activated Aug. 15, 1942, with the arrival of key personnel, but the buildings were not ready, and a temporary headquarters was established in Walnut Ridge.
By Oct. 12, 1942, troops were finally beginning their training. Over the next 20 and half months the WRAAF would train 4,641 men and 82 babies would be born on the base.
“There were exactly 42 boys born here and exactly 42 men died here,” Johnson said, noting the chilling fact that that’s one baby boy born for every one man who died.
“The last class would graduate from the flight school in July of 1944 and by September Marines would be stationed there until 1945,” Johnson said.
The airbase would be used for other purposes through the years, all of which visitors can find out about at the museum, along with which of the 100 buildings were sold and moved to schools, how William Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, once Southern Baptist College at Pocahontas, began on the airbase after a fire and so much more.
Exhibits range from the history of the people of Walnut Ridge and the WRAAF to the list of Arkansans who died in WWII (by county) and a Women of WWII exhibit, plus a variety of war memorabilia from WWII through the Vietnam and much more.
Visitors will also soon be able to see the newest addition to the collection, a BT-13 airplane. The BT-13 is not only the type of plane used for training at the base, but it is also one of the original planes from the WRAAF Base, although a new hangar will have to be built before they can exhibit it to the public.
Johnson said they had hoped for years to get a BT-13 but never could find one like they wanted and could afford, “But then... four years ago, we found one that was originally from Walnut Ridge, complete with its original markings.”
The problem was that it was still more then they could afford, he said... $80,000 more.
“So we began to raise more funds,” he sighed, laughing that they managed to raise all but $59,000 of it through the generous donations of the community and proceeds from the sale of a different plane that was donated to the museum to help raise funds.
“Then, one day the B-17 known as ‘Yankee Lady’ came through for a special event,” Johnson smiled thinking back. “I had a wish list up for the museum, which listed the BT-13, and an anonymous donor, who didn’t wish to be named, came in. He saw the wish list and asked me about the plane we had found and how much more we still needed.”
Johnson said that after the more than generous donation for the remaining $59,000, the plane was finally theirs however there was a little snag. “The owner had never had it registered and had lost the bill of sale, so he had to get another bill of sale before we could have it moved from Mississippi,” Johnson said.
The plane, which they had hoped to have on display by last April, didn’t actually arrive until Oct. 8. In the meantime, they managed to find another BT-13, which was bought and delivered from Newport. It was more affordable and though incomplete could be used as another display showing the skeleton of the plane.
“But now we have two,” he bragged.
They have also added a few exhibitions including the Vietnam Exhibit, the Underaged Soldier Exhibit and the Women of WWII Exhibit.
The next exhibit to open will be Arkansas in WWII, which will open in about two to three weeks, according to Johnson.
“We will also be adding a Cold War Exhibit in the near future,” Johnson said, noting that they still have a lot they they want to exhibit but they are going to have to expand yet again to do so.
He also said that they are in desperate need of volunteers.
“It’s been 23 years now,” Johnson laughed, “and we have gotten a lot older and some have retired or passed away.”
For more information on the museum or volunteering call at 800-584-5575 or email Johnson at wraaf@outlook.com.
