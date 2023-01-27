JONESBORO — The winter storm that hit Northeast Arkansas on Tuesday night has kept utility workers earnestly working to restore power across the state with Craighead Electric Cooperative Corp. reporting more than 1,600 outages and Entergy reporting an estimated 36,000 outages at it’s peak on Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from Craighead Electric on Wednesday evening, the cooperative had more than 1,600 members without electricity following the winter storm that moved into the area on Tuesday evening.
At the time of the release there were still 305 members remaining without power.
Jeremiah Sloan, CEO of Craighead Electric Cooperative, stated that Craighead Electric was working diligently to repair the affected areas. “With restoration being our top priority, we are continuing to focus on the safety of our members and employees,” he said.
Restoration efforts continued into the night Wednesday as Craighead Electric strived to rebuild the damage to the infrastructure with the majority of the company’s outages being in Lawrence County.
Marti Lynn Hook, communications coordinator at Craighead Electric Cooperative, said on Thursday that of the 22 utility poles were broken, there were still seven left to repair in rural areas.
“Our crews are navigating rough terrain to replace the remaining seven poles,” she said, noting that they were having to use heavy off-road equipment.
Along with the broken poles she said they were also dealing with many low-hanging power lines and leaning poles as the weight of snow accumulation on trees, power lines, and poles had been the leading cause of power outages in the cooperative’s service territory.
For additional information on outages, visit the Craighead Electric Cooperative website at www.craigheadelectric.coop. To report an outage, call 888-771-7772 or text OUT to 85700.
Entergy was also dealing with storm damage after some areas had up to 10 inches of ice and snow.
According to a press release from Entergy Arkansas on Wednesday evening, the large amounts of snow along with strong wind gusts greatly impacted the north and northwest areas of the state, which had caused an estimated 36,000 Entergy Arkansas customer outages by the storm’s peak Wednesday morning.
The weight of the winter precipitation felled trees, broke limbs, power lines and other equipment, and damage assessments are ongoing.
Brandi Hinkle, communication specialist for Entergy Arkansas, said on Thursday morning that crews had begun preparing over the weekend for the winter storm, with restoration workers and specialty equipment assembled in the areas most likely to be impacted.
The crews were still working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, however road conditions and terrain, especially in rural areas, were affecting their ability to reach damaged equipment and remove downed limbs as well, she said.
The number of customer interruptions was down to 21,486 by early Wednesday evening with Sharp County seeing the most damage in the Northeast Arkansas area, Hinkle said.
The company anticipated having nearly 90 percent of customers restored by 10 p.m. Thursday, although some customers in the hardest-hit areas are not expected to have power until as late as 10 p.m. tonight.
There were still 444 left without power in Sharp County on Thursday, Hinkle said, noting they did expected to have the rest up in that county by 10 p.m Thursday night.
“Crews are having to use heavy-tracked equipment in the very rural areas, which saw eight to 10 inches of snow.” she said.
Hinkle said that they were bringing in 500 more workers from Mississippi and Louisiana to add to the 1,200 workforce that was already activated for assessment and restoration.
“It takes a large crew with many different skill sets to restore the power,” she said noting that they were even using drones and helicopters to help estimate damage and restoration times, which will be communicated through text alerts.
“We prepare year round for storms and we will work as quickly as possible to safely restore power,” she said.
Downed lines can be reported using the Entergy app, at entergy-arkansas.com on the web or by calling 1-800-9OUTAGE.
