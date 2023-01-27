JONESBORO — The winter storm that hit Northeast Arkansas on Tuesday night has kept utility workers earnestly working to restore power across the state with Craighead Electric Cooperative Corp. reporting more than 1,600 outages and Entergy reporting an estimated 36,000 outages at it’s peak on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from Craighead Electric on Wednesday evening, the cooperative had more than 1,600 members without electricity following the winter storm that moved into the area on Tuesday evening.