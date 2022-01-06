JONESBORO — Snow filled the air as a wintry mix hit the area Thursday morning causing various issues throughout Northeast Arkansas.
Most schools chose to issue closures or use AMI days due to potential transportation issues. As the day progressed, many athletic events were canceled or postponed, as well.
Emergency personnel also found themselves busy throughout the area with multiple wrecks reported.
At Pocahontas there was an 18-wheeler accident where two semi-trucks hit head-on on U.S. Highway 67, north of Engelberg Road. In addition, a truck and trailer overturned just a half-mile away from the other accident.
On I-40 near West Memphis, a vehicle spun out and collided with a tractor-trailer resulting in the closure of the westbound lanes on I-40 for a short period of time.
Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith reported Thursday afternoon that since 6 a.m. there had been 12 accidents and nine vehicle-in-the-ditch reports due to the weather conditions.
She also stated that at 7:53 a.m., there was a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle, which was also believed to be weather related.
Some roads and overpasses had to be temporarily closed, as well, but by lunch time the weather began to clear, and conditions returned to normal by the end of the day.
