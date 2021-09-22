JONESBORO — Lloyd Wofford was reduced to tears Wednesday in a public place, after a colleague told a story about him, and he was bestowed a rare honor at a meeting of the Arkansas Aeronautics Commission.
It was around 4:30 a.m. on a Saturday when Jerry Chism, the commission’s executive director, got a phone call.
A 1-year-old boy, born with a severe heart condition, was in Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. His mother gave him up for adoption. He had a new family waiting for him in North Carolina.
When Chism, director of the Arkansas Aeronautics Commission got that call, it was from a pilot who had volunteered to fly the infant to Raleigh-Durham.
“George, my friend, had intended to fly him back in his airplane,” Chism said.
But there was a problem. George’s small plane couldn’t safely make the trip because of weather conditions.
“And the young man would not survived a commercial flight or could not be driven over there, so he was looking for some means to get him over in a bigger airplane.
“And George even said, ‘I’ll pay for the airplane. I’ll cover the cost. All I want to do is use it,’” Chism recalled.
So Chism called Wofford, owner of Engines Inc. of Jonesboro. He has a King Air 250, a twin engine pressurized turbo-prop plane, and Chism hoped Wofford could help.
“And what was really cool about Lloyd is he didn’t even hesitate; he just said, ‘yeah, they can use my airplane,’” Chism recalled. “And then he even said, ‘You know what? I’ll pay for the gas. I’ll pay for it all. They don’t even have to pay for anything. Just tell my pilots where they need to be and when and I’ll get the airplane there.’”
Chism estimated Wofford’s life-saving gift to strangers he never met cost him about $10,000.
The adoptive parents and extended family planned to drive back to North Carolina after securing their new family member’s flight, but most were able to accompany the child on the flight.
At the conclusion of the commission’s monthly meeting in Jonesboro, Wofford was presented the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration. The award recognizes pilots who have demonstrated professionalism, skill and aviation expertise by maintaining safe operations for 50 or more years. Fewer than 7,000 pilots across the country have received the award.
The award means a lot to Thomas Lloyd Wofford Jr., because of memories of his father. That’s what brought him to tears.
“We lost him a year ago in June,” Wofford said. “He started flying when he was 16 and he quit when he was 83. He taught me how to fly … this is for Dad.”
Wofford, who will complete a five-year term this fall on the aeronautics commission, received one more award. It was a vintage die-cast metal model airplane, still in its original box, that a mechanic had given to Chism one day. It has the John Deere insignia on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.