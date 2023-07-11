JONESBORO — A 72-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday night the theft of $21,000 in cash from her residence in the 1600 block of West Nettleton Avenue, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police were called to the woman’s residence about a fraud complaint, the report said.
No other information was released.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
The Children’s Clinic, 800 S. Church St., told police Friday morning that someone forged and cashed a check. The check was for $1,029.65.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that someone made fraudulent charges to a Google Wallet account that he doesn’t possess in the 3400 block of Turtle Creek Road. The charges totaled $1,750.
Bailey’s Contractors, 2307 Congress Cove, reported Thursday morning that someone forged a check for $7,500 and deposited it in a bank in Alabama. Since the check was deposited in Alabama, local police suggested contacting the police there.
