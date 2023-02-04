JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro woman with possession of narcotics with the purpose to deliver.
Marjorie Taylor, 61, was stopped during a traffic incident at about 2:43 p.m. Thursday by Craighead County Deputy Cody Ladner at Nettleton Circle and Walnut Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.
During the stop, Ladner noticed Marjorie Taylor appeared to be extremely nervous and her passenger, John Taylor, repeatedly placed his hands inside his pockets after being told not to do it.
Due to the nervous behavior, Ladner asked to search the vehicle.
With the two suspects outside the vehicle, Ladner saw Marjorie Taylor with a plastic bag in her hands. The bag contained 15.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Ladner found a glass meth pipe containing residue in the pocket of her jacket. In Marjorie’s purse, Ladner found another 0.7 grams of meth. He also found $629 in cash.
Eight pills of suspected hydrocodone were also found on Marjorie’s person, according to the affidavit.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Marjorie Taylor with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams felony possession of drug paraphernalia and careless or prohibited driving. Fowler set Taylor’s bond at $75,000. Her next court date is March 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
John Taylor was released from the scene.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Mark Lawrence, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Summer Caico, 27, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Courtney McGee, 32, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Candace Hardin, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.
Sarah Livingston, 43, of Weiner, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, driving on a suspended license and interference with an Interlock device; $10,000 cash-only bond.
Melanie Dennis, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $75,000 bond.
William Stacks, 52, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Robert Carter, 55, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prohibited weapons; $35,000 bond.
Jesse Blount, 28, of Big Creek, Miss., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated (drugs) and possession of marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Darius Dority, 23, of Jonesboro, with domestic battery against a pregnant woman, interference with an emergency communications device and criminal mischief; $25,000 bond, a no-contact order issued and a requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released.
