JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Thursday to charge a Jonesboro woman with possession of greater than 10 grams but less than 200 of methamphetamine and driving to the left of center after her arrest on Wednesday.
Connie Sue Sharp, 61, of Jonesboro, was found with more than 57 grams of meth during a traffic stop at the intersection of Flint Street and Huntington Avenue. After a K9 search of her vehicle police found the meth.
Sharp was given a $25,000 bond. Her next court date is March 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Cade Zapata, 25, of Lake City, with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and hindering prosecution; $160,000 total bonds.
Steve Randle, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Jeffery Dunham, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $7,500 bond.
Loyd Foust, 58, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Steven Greathouse, 32, of Monette, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Chastity Gordon, 34, of Memphis, with theft of $5,000 or less; $75,000 bond.
Danielle Joyner, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
