JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Thursday to charge a Jonesboro woman with possession of greater than 10 grams but less than 200 of methamphetamine and driving to the left of center after her arrest on Wednesday.

Connie Sue Sharp, 61, of Jonesboro, was found with more than 57 grams of meth during a traffic stop at the intersection of Flint Street and Huntington Avenue. After a K9 search of her vehicle police found the meth.