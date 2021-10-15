JONESBORO — An 80-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police Thursday that she was the victim of a scam.
The woman told police she lost $12,750 to the scammers.
In other police reports:
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone kicked in her back door and stole three televisions in the 400 block of Melrose Street. The total amount of the items are listed at $700.
A 57-year-old Jonesboro woman reported her home in the 500 block of West Huntington Avenue was broken into on Thursday morning and a television was taken. She listed $200 for the television and $250 in damages to her door.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that someone broke into his shop at his home Thursday in the1800 block of Craighead Road 775. Stolen were tools and a toolbox with a total value of $1,050.
