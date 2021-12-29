BAY — A minor family disturbance escalated into something bigger.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Chris Thyer found probable cause Wednesday to charge Gretta J. Browning, 49, of Bay, with felony aggravated assault on a police officer and misdemeanor public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He set bond at $5,000.
The incident began Monday night when Browning’s son told police his mother had been drinking all day and had shattered a window on his house with her hands. The son said she left on foot after he told her he was calling police.
But soon, a resident on a nearby street called police, complaining of “a crazy woman outside” her home, Bay police Sgt. Tim Burns said in an incident report.
Burns said he found Browning sitting on a couch in front of a residence.
“I could immediately smell a strong odor of intoxicants about her person,” Burns wrote. “She was extremely emotional and crying, her speech was slurred, and her balance was unsteady.”
Burns said he had to physically carry the suspect to his patrol car as she continued to try to kick and head butt him on the way.
“After several seconds of struggling, Gretta turned toward me and spit directly in my face twice,” Burns said. “She continued to call me names, threaten me and strike me.” He said she had spat on him four times by the time he managed to get her into his patrol vehicle.
Burns said Browning also fought with employees at the Craighead County Detention Center.
At the time of her arrest, Browning was already under a no-contact order as a result of a previous domestic incident at another address in Craighead County.
