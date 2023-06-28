JONESBORO — A 68-year-old Jonesboro woman is in custody Tuesday after Jonesboro police said she tried to run over a police officer at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Laurie Lynn Marsh, of the 3900 block of Raider Road, is accused of entering the Exxon station at 3511 Harrisburg Road, on Monday evening and eating food from the shelves.