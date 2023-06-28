JONESBORO — A 68-year-old Jonesboro woman is in custody Tuesday after Jonesboro police said she tried to run over a police officer at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Laurie Lynn Marsh, of the 3900 block of Raider Road, is accused of entering the Exxon station at 3511 Harrisburg Road, on Monday evening and eating food from the shelves.
According to officer Troy Ellison, “Upon my arrival I spoke to complainant. She stated that a suspect, later identified as (Laurie Marsh), had walked into the store and began to eat some food products on the shelves. I asked the complainant where the suspect was, and she said that she was trying to leave the parking lot.
“I observed a car backing out of a parking spot, and I told her to stop. (Lynn) did not comply and as she was backing I put my hands on the car hood and then (Lynn) began to drive forward at me in a slow manner at first. As she sped up I moved to the side to not get run over and the car mirror hit my arm and spun me to the side. (Lynn) then began to flee at a high rate of speed in a southward direction. I began to follow (Lynn) but I lost sight of her.
“I gave dispatch the license number and they relayed the address that was on (Lynn’s) drivers license return. I proceeded to that address, but (Lynn) was not there at that time.
“As I was leaving I observed the suspect’s vehicle at 704 June. Officer Wright and I made contact with the person in the driver’s seat. He stated that (Lynn) had come over and went inside his apartment. We tried to make contact but (Lynn) would not respond when we tried to make contact and had locked the doors. Other officers then showed up and began trying to get her to exit the building.”
Marsh is being held in lieu of a probable cause hearing on suspicion of aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer, theft of $1,000 or less, fleeing and driving while intoxicated.
Ellison, who was checked out at medical facility, was not injured in the incident.
