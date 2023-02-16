HARRISBURG — A Poinsett County woman collected another woman’s pension for about eight years after the other woman’s death, court records show.
The Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System (LOPFI) only discovered that Jeannette Hartley of Marked Tree had collected $73,387.20 she wasn’t entitled to after receiving an anonymous phone call.
Circuit Judge Pamela Honeycutt granted a default judgment on Monday.
The retirement system filed suit in November 2022, after verifying that the intended beneficiary had died in December 2014. Honeycutt granted the default judgment because Hartley never responded to the lawsuit.
“LOPFI has made demand for the return of the wrongfully converted funds by certified mail to the Defendant, Jeannette Hartley,” attorney Richard Ramsay wrote in the initial complaint. “The defendant subsequently contacted LOPFI General Counsel and, upon inquiry as to whether she had misappropriated the funds, Ms. Hartley responded, ‘I guess I’m holding the bag.’”
In Monday’s ruling, Honeycutt wrote that LOPFI is also entitled to an unspecified amount of punitive damages.
She gave Hartley 45 days to submit an accounting of her personal finances.
Nothing in the court record indicated that Hartley was related to the intended benefihciary. However, when a Poinsett County sheriff’s deputy went to Hartley’s home last year, she told the deputy that the beneficiary no longer lived at the Marked Tree address and had moved to Michigan.
The woman died in Great Britain, her relatives told authorities.
Hartley, 47, was also charged Jan. 13 in criminal court with felony theft, forgery and financial identity theft.
She’s scheduled to appear March 3 for a pretrial hearing on the criminal charges and faces a trial the week of March 13, according to online court documents.
