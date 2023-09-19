JONESBORO — The grandmother of a 15-month-old girl who died last month from fentanyl poisoning was ordered held on a $200,000 cash only bond Monday after police learned the child had ingested enough of the drug to kill her 26 times over.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Kathleen Cole Graham, 54, of Jonesboro with introducing a controlled substance into another person’s body, possession of fentanyl and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The charges carry a potential life prison sentence.
The child died on Aug. 7, and police later arrested her mother, Jamelia Katrece Smith, 28, of Jonesboro. She also remains in jail in lieu of a $200,000 cash bond, facing a charge of permitting child abuse.
Detective Colton Brown of the Jonesboro Police Department said in a probable cause affidavit that other family members who were in the home at the time of the incident provided additional information during an interview on Sept. 11.
“The aunt advised me that Mrs. Graham came into her room holding the 15 month old victim and said she was having trouble breathing,” Brown wrote. The sound the child was making as aunt described was consistent with agonal breathing, or gasping for air.
“The aunt went on to say that Mrs. Graham ‘busts’ her Fentanyl pills and uses a straw to ingest them,” Brown continued. “She stated that Mrs. Graham did that on this night and then fell asleep with the victim in the bedroom. When Mrs. Graham woke up, she observed that the victim had the straw and foil which had the residue of the Fentanyl pill and the victim was passed out on the floor of the bedroom.”
Police arrested Graham on a warrant on Wednesday and found her in possession of another fentanyl pill, Brown said.
Graham was taken before a judge on Friday, but Circuit Judge Chris Thyer determined she wasn’t in a proper mental state for the proceedings.
“She was moaning and screaming and there was no way to get her through it,” Thyer said.
He ordered a mental health screening.
On Monday, Graham, sitting in a wheelchair, appeared before Fowler, via internet.
This time, Graham’s mother, who was in the courtroom, had a strong reaction upon seeing the state of her daughter.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Thomason said she read the mental health report, “It does appear she needs some type of care.”
In the meantime, Graham is scheduled to appear Oct. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court, which is the same court date for the victim’s mother.
