JONESBORO — The grandmother of a 15-month-old girl who died last month from fentanyl poisoning was ordered held on a $200,000 cash only bond Monday after police learned the child had ingested enough of the drug to kill her 26 times over.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Kathleen Cole Graham, 54, of Jonesboro with introducing a controlled substance into another person’s body, possession of fentanyl and endangering the welfare of a minor.

