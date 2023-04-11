JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro woman with second-degree battery that causes physical injury.
Police said Michelle Moore, 35, of the 1300 block of North Floyd Street stabbed her boyfriend following an argument Saturday at their home.
According to a probable cause affidavit, when officers arrived at the scene they found the 36-year-old victim on the front porch suffering from a stab wound to his right thigh. He told officers while they were arguing Moore grabbed a kitchen knife, got on the ground and held it to her throat because she thought the victim was going to leave her.
“The victim then assured Moore that this was not going to happen and Moore then stabbed him in the leg and left the scene,” the affidavit states.
Officers located Moore a short distance away and arrested her.
Boling set Moore’s bond at $50,000, issued a no-contact order and also ordered her to wear an ankle monitor if released from jail.
Her next court date is May 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Dawn Hamilton, 35, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, aggravated assault and felony tampering with evidence; $150,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Jacob Lee Lawrence, 21, address unknown, with theft of a vehicle greater than $25,000, theft of a firearm less than $2,500, felony first-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor criminal mischief, felony fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident and careless or prohibited driving; $5,000 bond.
Ladell Robinson, 32, of Forrest City, with first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief and obstructing governmental operations; $10,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Jordon Barett, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Jose Meza, 47, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Bradley Moore, 54, of Memphis, with two counts of second-degree forgery; $15,000 bond.
Dean Proper, 56, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited driving; $3,500 bond.
Richard Stovall, 37, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault and third-degree battery; $35,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Joshua Brady Turner, 43, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Richard Zimmerman, 36, of Rydell, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Donna Grant, 58, of Caraway, with fraudulent use of a credit card; $5,000 bond.
Jessica Jones, 36, homeless, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Bethanye Reeves, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.