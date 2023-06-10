JONESBORO — A Cordova, Tenn., woman is accused of stealing almost $300,000 from a trust fund for two juveniles in Jonesboro.
On Friday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Lynnzy Gillespie, 45, with theft of greater than $25,000, a Class B felony.
According to a probable cause affidavit, in 2012 an elderly woman in Jonesboro named her two young grandchildren as the beneficiaries in her will. The woman named Gillespie and her mother as executrix over the trust fund the woman created.
In 2015, Gillespie was the sole executor of the trust and she began writing checks to herself and cashing them at the Regions Bank. In the meantime, Gillespie paid the taxes and maintenance on the deceased’s house.
According to the affidavit, Gillespie continued writing checks to herself until August 2020, when she had drained the account of about $296,000.
The affidavit states that Gillespie did not have permission to write checks to herself and the account was for the two beneficiaries only.
Jonesboro attorney Chad Oldham, who represented one of the beneficiaries, filed a police report in March 2022 after discovering the thefts.
Detective Adam Hampton wrote that Boling signed an arrest warrant on April 18, 2022, for Gillespie.
Hampton said Gillespie was located and arrested on Thursday.
On Friday, Boling set Gillespie’s bond at $296,000.
Her next court date is July 27 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
