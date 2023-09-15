JONESBORO — A former hotel employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in the form of payments from guests.
Tahia Lonyhae Reese, 29, of Jonesboro, was arrested Monday after the hotel owner provided video evidence that reportedly showed her stealing $4,681.12.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the security video showed Reese enter the employee-only area of the hotel, making her way to a back office. Reese used a slim metal tool to remove envelopes that contain weekly rent payments made by tenants from under a locked office door. The affidavit said Reese had not worked at the hotel for about two months.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Scott Ellington found probable cause Wednesday to charge Reese with felony theft of greater than $1,000, but less than $5,000. The judge set bond at $5,000.
In an unrelated case, the judge found probable cause to charge Thomas C. Cox, 35, of Lake City, with second-degree domestic battery of a pregnant woman. He set bond at $10,000, with his release conditioned upon electronic monitoring.
Lake City Police Chief Winred Saffell responded to a disturbance call on Monday and found the woman with blood on her forehead and scratches on her arm, according to an affidavit. Police had been to the home on a similar call the night before.
Though Cox told Saffell the woman attacked him, he noted Cox sustained no injuries. The woman, eight months’ pregnant, said Cox struck her with a doll house and other toys.
The judge also found probable cause for charges and set bond for the following:
Stephon Devon Johnson, 31, of Wynne, felony shoplifting of $1,312.52 in merchandise from a local home improvement store.
Samantha L. Cooper, 40, of Cherokee Village, second-degree forgery and misdemeanor theft of property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.