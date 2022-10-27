JONESBORO — A local woman is accused of draining $4,338.22 from a man’s bank accounts after stealing his wallet at a hospital cafeteria.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Tyaira Paige, 22 of Jonesboro with theft of debit or credit card, fraudulent use of debit cards and theft of property – all felonies.
The judge noted this was her third arrest this year on similar charges and set a $3,500 cash only bond.
The victim told police he was visiting his wife in the hospital on Oct. 9, and accidentally left his wallet on the table in the cafeteria. Detective Brandon Butler said in a probable cause affidavit the victim reported being notified of several fraudulent charges beginning that same day. One charge was made at a local hotel when Owens and another woman rented a room. Video from a local pharmacy also showed Owens and a second woman using the debit cards to make purchases, police said in a probable cause affidavit.
In an unrelated case, the judge found probable cause to charge Demarcus Leherman Pratt, 23, of Jonesboro with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to register his vehicle, no proof of liability insurance and not wearing a seat belt.
Pratt’s bond was set at $175,000.
Investigator Jeremy Parnell said officers found two bags of marijuana and a firearm loaded with five rounds with one in the chamber.
The judge also found probable cause for charges against the following individuals who were arrested in separate incidents:
Patrick Jefferson, 44 of Jonesboro, felony possession of 10.3 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $50,000 bond.
Leah Anne Cowan, 23, of Lorado, felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 bond.
William Matthew Tusing, 43, of Jonesboro, felony possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of sublingual, an opiate, $7,500 bond.
Eric Wayne Wilson, 35, of Bono, possession of meth and unauthorized use of an all-terrain vehicle on a highway or street, $15,000 bond.
The judge also set a $15,000 cash only bond for Leroy Jones II, of Jonesboro, who was arrested on warrants charging him with failure to appear in circuit court three times on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.