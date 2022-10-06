JONESBORO — One week and one day after being arrested a Jonesboro woman finds herself behind bars again.
April Ludwig, 44, of the 700 block of Marcom Drive, was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, officer Thomas Nash of the Jonesboro police pulled Ludwig over at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Stallings Lane after she crossed the white line on the road, according to his report. A search of her vehicle turned up 0.8 grams of meth, three hydrocodone pills and one Tramadol pill, according to the report.
On Wednesday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Ludwig with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 28 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He set her bond at $2,500.
On Sept. 27, Ludwig was arrested on charges of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonesboro police and officers with the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force arrested three people following surveillance of Ludwig’s house in the 700 block of Marcom Drive, according to a police report and probable cause affidavit.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Sept. 28 to charge Travis Dewayne Speaks, 40, of the 700 block of Marcom Drive, and Ludwig, of the same address, each with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause affidavit, agents with the Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance of the residence on Marcom Drive when they saw a woman in a vehicle parked outside on the street. They saw Speaks leave the house and get into the vehicle on the passenger side. When the tags of the vehicle were run, it showed for a different vehicle. Patrol officers stopped the vehicle in the 2100 block of South Caraway Road.
A K9 officer was summoned and the dog alerted to drugs being inside. A search found three bags of suspected meth weighing 88 grams, or more than 3 ounces.
Agents obtained a search warrant for the Marcom Drive address where Ludwig lives. In the bedroom of the residence agents found a first-aid box, which contained 144.3 grams, or more than 5 ounces, of meth.
Also found in the residence were plastic bags, two digital scales, two pipes with meth residue and $527 in cash.
Fowler set Speaks’ bond at $125,000 and Ludwig’s at $50,000.
