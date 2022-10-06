JONESBORO — One week and one day after being arrested a Jonesboro woman finds herself behind bars again.

April Ludwig, 44, of the 700 block of Marcom Drive, was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

