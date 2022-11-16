JONESBORO — A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman was arrested Monday afternoon by agents of the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force at her residence in the 300 block of Russell Drive, according to a report by Jonesboro police.
In all, police, during the probation search, recovered 28.5 ounces of marijuana and 19 ecstasy pills.
The suspect is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that her wallet was stolen from the 2200 block of Sybel Cove. The wallet contained $140 in cash as well as credit and debit cards.
A 32-year-old woman told police Monday afternoon that someone broke into her storage unit in the 1800 block of Cain Street and stole items. Taken were a metal filing cabinet and a grandfather clock valued at $700.
Police arrested a 33-year-old man Monday evening following a call about a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Sharp Street. The man is being held on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, felony first-degree terroristic threatening and misdemeanors third-degree domestic battery and second-degree criminal mischief.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon the thefts and damages to items at his residence in the 4200 block of Sydney Cove. Clothing, televisions, a bed and an electric scooter were claimed in the report.
A 23-yer-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone entered her residence in the 1300 block of Rains Street and stole a handgun. The 9 mm Ruger is valued at $400.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 1300 block of Windy Lane and stole a purse containing credit cards and a Social Security card.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman was arrested Monday morning following a search of her residence in the 1900 block of North Culberhouse Street. She is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams.
