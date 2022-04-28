JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested Terri S. Watts on Wednesday night following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Fair Park Boulevard.
A K9 officer arrived and his dog alerted to drugs in Watts’ vehicle.
A search uncovered 6 grams of suspected meth and a pill believed to be hydrocodone.
Watts is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing.
In other JPD reports:
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 2700 block of Wakefield Drive and stole a firearm. The Taurus 9 mm handgun is valued at $400.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 5000 block of South Caraway Road and stole items. Taken were $6,000 in cash, a $200 pellet gun and a checkbook.
Police arrested Porsha Nichole Williams, 32, of the 600 block of Marshall Street, on Wednesday morning following a probation/parole search of her residence. She is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning that someone entered his unlocked vehicle in the 5200 block of Dale Drive and stole items. Taken were a computer valued at $2,180, a hard drive valued at $80, a back pack valued at $70 and an adapter valued at $70.
Ace Hardware, 320 E. Highland Drive, and Advanced Auto Parts, 240 E. Highland Drive, both reported Wednesday night that someone made purchases using counterfeit $100 bills.
