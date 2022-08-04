A Greene County woman faces a Sept. 29 circuit court date after Paragould police said Thursday she allowed a child to be abused.
Patricia Ann Henderson, 49, of Paragould, was arrested Aug. 2 on suspicion of felony permitting the abuse of a child.
Paragould police received a report Aug. 1 about a possible sexual incident involving a 13-year-old girl and an adult male, according to an affidavit.
The 13-year-old was interviewed Aug. 2 by Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division about the incident.
According to the affidavit, the 13-year-old told police about an ongoing sexual relationship with the man who had been staying at her house.
The 13-year-old also told police that Henderson found text messages between her and the male that were sexual in nature in late July. Henderson told the man to leave the house but he only stayed gone for one day, police said.
The 13-year-old then told police that Henderson let the man back in the house and that she and the man had sex again, Paragould police said in the affidavit.
A $10,000 bond was set Thursday for Henderson in the case, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster website.
