JONESBORO — A Madison woman was arrested Wednesday morning after police said she struck a pedestrian at 2104 S. Caraway Road and left the scene.
Samirriah Mills, 25, of the 100 block of South Fifth Street, Madison, hit the 25-year-old male victim, who wasn’t injured, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Mills was stopped by police near Wilkins Avenue and South Caraway Road, the report said.
Police arrested Corey Nelms, 26, of the 100 block of East Sunset Drive, Sheridan, on Thursday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Race Street and South Caraway Road. He was released on bail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Thursday morning that someone stole her vehicle that was running and unattended in the 1600 block of Stadium Boulevard. The vehicle is a 2013 Nissan Sentra.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 1500 block of Danny Drive and stole his checkbook and vehicle registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.