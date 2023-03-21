TRUMANN — A 47-year-old woman was arrested Monday following the stabbings of at least three people at a basketball game at Cedar Park, according to police Chief Jonathan Redman.
The suspect Sheila Watson, 47, is facing a probable cause hear in Trumann District Court.
She is being held on suspicion of three counts of first-degree battery and one count of second-degree battery.
The case is under investigation. Victims listed on the report are 28, 31, 28 and 30 years old.
One of the victims was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center where the person is listed in critical condition. Two others showed up at the hospital for treatment for their wounds.
