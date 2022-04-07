JONESBORO — A Rawlins, Wyo., woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a hotel employee called police about her being passed out, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Kellie Kemp, 36, was awakened by officer Bruce Wright at the Super 8 by Wyndham Jonesboro, 2500 S. Caraway Road.
Wright recovered 34.6 grams of meth, valued at $2,768, on Kemp, as well as scales, a meth pipe, a marijuana pipe and 12 barbiturate pills from Kemp.
She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Kemp is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing today.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Jeremy Wells, 39, of the 100 block of Marion Berry Parkway, on Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Chestnut Street and West Matthews Avenue. Police found more than 36 grams of suspected meth and other drugs in the vehicle. Wells is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and driving on a suspended license.
Police arrested Christopher Mayo, 33, of the 1300 block of West Huntington Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon at his residence. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.
Police arrested Christopher Holbrook, 44, of the 300 block of State Street, on Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and North Main Street. Holbrook is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, seat belt violation and failure to register a vehicle.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday that two males came into his back yard and fired shots at him in the 2500 block of Bonnie Jean Place. No arrests were made.
Police arrested Lorenzo Martez Jones, 40, of the 600 block of Marshall Street, on Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Huntington Avenue and Flint Street. Jones is being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 5900 block of Rees Road and stole a handgun valued at $549 and tools valued at $2,000.
The manager at Dollar Tree, 1907 W. Parker Road, told police Wednesday afternoon that someone used a counterfeit $100 to make a $20 purchase. The suspect left with $80 of good money.
A 62-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 3800 block of East Highland Drive and stole a jar of coins. The value of the money is listed at $500.
The manager of Sv Hunt, of Bakersfield, Calif., reported to police Wednesday afternoon that an employee stole a truck and trailer from the 3000 block of Meadow Drive. The total value of the truck and trailer is listed at $130,000.
