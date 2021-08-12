JONESBORO — A 49-year-old Jonesboro woman told police late Wednesday that her 56-year-old boyfriend choked her and pointed a gun at her. He also hit her across the top of her head, she told police.
The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Falls Street at about 11:15 p.m., the police report states.
In other reports:
Kelly Bedard, 56, of 409 Quitman St., Heber Springs, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Aggie Road and Leggett Street on suspicion of possession a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine. The drugs were found following a traffic stop.
Joseph Burnsed, 35, of Harrisburg, was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday after a caller said two males were on his camera breaking into his vehicle in the 700 block of Amberwood Cove. Burnsed was caught after a short footrace, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of felony breaking or entering a vehicle and misdemeanor fleeing, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Gary McIllwain, 41, 114 Elm St., Trumann, was arrested at about 8:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Caraway Road, on suspicion of possession of 16.7 grams of meth or cocaine, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and fictitious tags.
Johnnie J. Williams, 57, of 828 S. Caraway Road, was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a parole or probation search of his home turned up drugs and paraphernalia, police said. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.
Kaitlin McCoy, 27, of 1019 Russell Hill Drive, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at 215 W. Huntington Ave. after a Jonesboro Fire Department member waved down a police officer and said McCoy’s vehicle had been parked there for more than two hours and she was under the influence of a controlled substance. She is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and public intoxication.
