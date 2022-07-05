JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor on Tuesday after leaving a child in a non-running vehicle Saturday afternoon.
Della Marie Stokes, 58, of the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive, was charged after special Judge Alex Bigger found probable cause in the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police officers were sent to 3800 Harrisburg Road after a call about a child being left inside of a vehicle.
When officers arrived, witnesses said it had been more than 40 minutes since a female left the child in the non-running vehicle.
The witnesses identified Della Stokes as the woman who left the child in the vehicle. She was taken into custody, the affidavit stated.
The child was turned over to a family member and was taken to an area hospital for medical checks. The child was found to have a temperature of more than 100 degrees, but no medical concerns were noted at the time, the affidavit stated.
According to the National Weather Service, in 95-degree heat the inside of a vehicle can reach 133 degrees after 40 minutes.
Bigger set Stokes’ bond at $25,000. She was released Monday afternoon after bonding out of the Craighead County Detention Center.
Her next court date is Aug. 23 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
