JONESBORO — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in the theft of luggage from the Residence Inn on Sunday.
An Illinois couple staying at the Residence Inn by Marriott, 2611 Sumo Loop Drive, left their luggage in the hotel’s lobby and it was stolen, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The woman, 64, told police she and her husband both thought the other one had loaded the luggage in their vehicle.
The couple, who are from St. Charles, Ill., said the luggage contained a custom made white gold ring with a diamond that had ashes of her deceased mother inside. The ring is valued at $20,000.
Also stolen with the luggage was a yellow gold ring with a one-carat diamond valued at $12,000, various cosmetic jewelry and watches estimated at $1,000 in value and an iPad valued at $600. Medications inside the suitcase are valued at $500.
On Sunday, Heather Jones, 49, of Jonesboro, an employee at the hotel, was seen on camera taking the luggage into a meeting room where there were no cameras. She was seen on camera letting a suspect named Adorio Wilson in a locked room near the lobby. Wilson is seen taking out the luggage and leaving the hotel.
On Tuesday, Jones was located in a hotel room on Apache Drive. She signed a consent for officers to search the room. Officers found a methamphetamine pipe and about 3 grams of meth inside of the room.
Messages on her phone between Jones and Wilson were found.
On Wednesday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Jones with theft of $25,000 or more from a building, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
He set her bond at $50,000.
Jones' next court date is July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
- Melissa Golden, 32, of Bono, with breaking and entering and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $25,000 bond.
- Jessie Elder, 33, of the 900 block of State Street, Walnut Ridge, with first-degree criminal mischief greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and third-degree domestic battery; $35,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
- Marquall Webb, 32, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $35,000 bond.
- Korey Kitchen, 33, of Paragould, with theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and second-degree forgery; $35,000 bond.
- Spencer Smith, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $3.500 bond.
- Nathan Crawford, 45, of Jonesboro, with failure to comply with a court order; $25,000 bond.
- Chasity Rodriguez, 26, of Jonesboro, with two counts of felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to report; $45,000 circuit court bond and a $2,500 cash-only bond.
- Christopher Miller, 29, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
- Paige Gild, 24, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
