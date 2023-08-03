HARRISBURG — A Dyess woman was released on her own recognizance Wednesday by Poinsett County District Judge Ron Hunter after he found probable cause to charge her with negligent homicide and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both Class A misdemeanors.

Caitlyn Brawley, 23, is accused of furnishing alcohol to a 17-year-old male, identified as Aaron Dexter of Marked Tree in a previous Sun article, who drowned on June 7 at the Little River in Poinsett County.

