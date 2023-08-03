HARRISBURG — A Dyess woman was released on her own recognizance Wednesday by Poinsett County District Judge Ron Hunter after he found probable cause to charge her with negligent homicide and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both Class A misdemeanors.
Caitlyn Brawley, 23, is accused of furnishing alcohol to a 17-year-old male, identified as Aaron Dexter of Marked Tree in a previous Sun article, who drowned on June 7 at the Little River in Poinsett County.
According to the probable cause affidavit by Devon Stroud of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, he was dispatched to the Little River in Riverdale about a youth who had fallen into the right hand chute of the river. Sheriff’s deputies got a boat into the river to try and find the juvenile, the affidavit states. There were several agencies already on the scene, the affidavit states.
Stroud and two deputies spoke to a witness on the scene who said he and the juvenile were in the water when Brawley and the juvenile went out farther into a deeper part of the river. The witness said he saw the juvenile being pushed down the river by the current. The witness told Brawley to get the juvenile because he couldn’t swim.
“(The witness) advised us Ms. Brawley told him she tried to grab the juvenile, but she couldn’t,” according to the affidavit.
She told the witness that she had to let go of Dexter because he was pulling her under the water as she tried to get to the riverbank
Dexter worked until 3 p.m. that day and at 5 p.m. Brawley texted him, asking if he wanted to go swimming. Dexter met Brawley and the witness at Subway in Lepanto.
Brawley had purchased beer and liquor at a store in Lepanto, according to the affidavit.
The witness said he and Dexter drank whiskey while in the river.
“Several boats were launched into the river immediately in attempt to locate the male,” a release from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the drowning. “It was also known that there were two other individuals that were involved or a witness to the incident. One female (Brawley) suffered possible injuries during this incident and was transported to the hospital. The other individual was a witness and was not injured.”
Rescue efforts continued on until June 8.
“The victim was located and recovered in the river deceased,” the release stated. “The manner of death at this time is that the victim drowned. This incident is currently under investigation and not all details are known at this time. More details will be available once the investigation is complete. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.”
A toxicology report on Dexter showed his blood-alcohol level was at 0.18 at the time of his death.
An arrest warrant for Brawley was issued on Tuesday.
A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.