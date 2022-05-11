JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro woman with 10 counts of second-degree forgery.
Robin Gray, 51, is accused of going to Centennial Bank on May 5 and attempting to cash a forged check from a business.
It was unclear what the other nine counts were for.
Fowler set Gray’s bond at $75,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
James Jobe, 48, of Lepanto, with first-degree terroristic threatening and assault on a family or household member; $35,000 bond.
Brandi Bennett, 31, of Lake City, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor fleeing and probation violation; $3,500 bond.
Jody Payton, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Mycheal Garrett, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and obstructing governmental operations; $7,500 bond.
Benny Leija, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and public intoxication; $7,500 bond.
Jarrett Douglas, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Donnie Ollis, 67, of Brookland, with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Lamerell Randel, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $3,500 bond.
Matthew Thompson, 34, of Paragould, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; $38,500 total bonds.
Dremond Robinson, 25, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member; $50,000 bond and a no-contact order with the victim.
