JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was charged with nine counts of second-degree forgery Friday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to uphold the charges.
Cassie Marie Smith, 37, obtained $8,255.94 from forged checks, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police said that between June and November 2022 five different victims had checks forged on their accounts.
Videos of the suspect were obtained and compared to known photos of Smith and it was the same person, a detective wrote in the affidavit.
Fowler set Smith’s bond at $10,000 cash-only and set a court date of Feb. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Tony Williams, 53, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Crystal Lamar, 43, of Paragould, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Tammy Loy, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Brandon Potter, 43, of Butte, Mont., with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Shawn Galloway, 23, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of $1,000 or less; $50,000 bond.
Johnnie Williams, 59, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $50,000 bond.
Jennifer Jones, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Garry Thomas, 39, of Jonesboro, with two counts of second-degree forgery; $10,000 cash-only bond.
Andrew Kirk, 33, of Weiner, with first-degree forgery; $10,000 cash-only bond.
