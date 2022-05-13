JONESBORO — Special Judge Alex Biggers found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro woman with aggravated assault.
Tauriuna Crawford, 20, of the 3700 block of South Stadium Boulevard, is accused of firing gunshots at her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of the apartments where she lives, according to a probable cause affidavit.
“I interviewed Crawford and she admitted to being the person who was shooting. She advised her ex-boyfriend was in the parking lot somewhere because she could hear his vehicle and because her brother told her he was knocking on the door earlier. She said she heard the ex-boyfriend driving around the apartment complex and firing shots, so she raised her gun and started shooting to scare him,” the affidavit states.
Biggers set Crawford’s bond at $5,000.
In other cases, Biggers found probable cause to charge:
Kevin McDole, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation; $3,500 bond.
Melody Johnson, 52, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Charles Lawrence, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond on the drug charges and $5,000 cash-only bond on the failure to appear.
Shauna Foster, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia’ $3,500 bond.
Samantha Martin, 32, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Cherish Bogard, 29, of Jonesboro, with abuse of adults/exploits with property value of more than $2,500 and second-degree forgery; $50,000 bond.
Alexis Goodman, 23, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.
Johnathan Sykes, 23, of Brookland, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Brandi Bennett, 31, of Lake City, with felony failure to appear; $2,500 bond.
Ashley Brown, 37, of Jonesboro, with two felony failures to appear, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $10,000 cash-only bond for the failures to appear and $5,000 bond on the drug charges.
Lavonta Harper, 38, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; recognizance bond.
Chasity Rodriguez, 25, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear, and misdemeanor no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, probation violation and failure to appear; $32,500 total bond.
Andrea Jones, 22, of Hartman, with felony probation violation; $2,500 cash-only bond.
Christopher Barefield, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Veronica Gomez, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
