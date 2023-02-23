JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro woman with a felony and two misdemeanors.
Raeanna Hewison, 34, of the 1800 block of Scenic Road, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication following an incident on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to a gym in the 1200 block of South Caraway Road about an unwanted person inside.
When police arrived, an employee said there was a female who was not a member who had been let inside of the gym and asked the officer to remove her.
“As an officer approached Hewison, she was stumbling and the odor of intoxicants could be smelled coming from her person,” the affidavit said. “Hewison was escorted outside to the parking lot near the officer’s vehicle.”
The officer, Garrett Haney, said Hewison was having difficulty standing up and fell onto the police vehicle, causing the mirror to fold in.
“She was later placed into handcuffs and while being escorted to the rear of the police vehicle she turned and spit into the officer’s face. Before he could react, Hewison spit again,” the affidavit states.
Boling set Hewison’s bond at $25,000. Her next court date is April 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Kristi Austin, 48, of Monette, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $35,000 bond.
Cynthia Allen, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Christopher Bills, 40, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering of vehicles and theft of property; $7,500 bond.
Dylan Cardenas, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with evidence; $10,000 bond.
Jernario Elrod, 30, of Brookland, with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor tampering with evidence; $77,500 total bonds.
Emily Morgan, 33, of Osceola, with felony failure to appear; $3,000 bond.
Robert Wallace, 33,of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear; $4,000 total bonds.
