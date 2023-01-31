JONESBORO — A 56-year-old Jonesboro woman is charged with trying to kill a 79-year-old man who she’s a caregiver for, after a probable cause hearing Monday by District Judge David Boling.

Grace Racicot, who looks after a 79-year-old Jonesboro man, is charged with trying to poison her charge with mixing ground up Trazodone into the victim’s peanut butter on Jan. 16 and placing the jar back into the victim’s residence.