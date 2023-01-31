JONESBORO — A 56-year-old Jonesboro woman is charged with trying to kill a 79-year-old man who she’s a caregiver for, after a probable cause hearing Monday by District Judge David Boling.
Grace Racicot, who looks after a 79-year-old Jonesboro man, is charged with trying to poison her charge with mixing ground up Trazodone into the victim’s peanut butter on Jan. 16 and placing the jar back into the victim’s residence.
“Later within the day, (the witness called 911 and the victim to advise what occurred. Jonesboro officers did locate the jar of peanut butter within the victim’s residence. This peanut butter did appear to have a white substance mixed in with it,” according to the probable cause affidavit. “... During the time of the incident, Grace Racicot was on the victim’s accounts and had power of attorney. Due to this Grace Racicot would inherit the victim’s property after his death. … During this interview she admitted mixing medication with the victim’s peanut butter.”
Grace Racicot was arrested and transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.
On Monday, Boling found probable cause to charge Racicot with criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder.
He set her bond at $250,000, issued a no-contact order between her and the victim and required her to wear and ankle monitor if released on bond.
Her next court date in March 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
