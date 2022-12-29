JONESBORO — Special Judge David Goodson on Tuesday found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro woman with possession of 7.6 grams of heroin and other charges.

Jessica Turner, 29, of the 2700 block of Wakefield Drive, and Christopher Adamson, 31, of the 800 block of Ninth Street, Paragould, were arrested following a traffic stop early Tuesday morning at the intersection of East Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard, according to a Jonesboro police report.

