JONESBORO — Special Judge David Goodson on Tuesday found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro woman with possession of 7.6 grams of heroin and other charges.
Jessica Turner, 29, of the 2700 block of Wakefield Drive, and Christopher Adamson, 31, of the 800 block of Ninth Street, Paragould, were arrested following a traffic stop early Tuesday morning at the intersection of East Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Turner, the driver of the vehicle, and Adamson said they were moving to Brookland.
“Officer Joseph Harris found this to be odd that someone was moving at one o’clock in the morning,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Officer Harris found that both subjects had extensive criminal history that involved narcotics.”
Turner agreed to a search of the vehicle and her person. A female officer searched Turner and found a small plastic bag containing a tan substance in Turner’s bra area. The substance was field tested and turned up positive for heroin.
In Turner’s purse officers found a bottle for a prescription of Alprazolam. The bottle also contained one Tramadol pill and one Clonazepam pill.
An officer heard a noise while talking to Adamson and later found a tin containing 0.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 4 grams of marijuana. Also, two pills – an Adderall and an Alprazolam – were found.
Turner is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug, failure to register a vehicle and no proof of insurance.
Adamson is charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and possession of marijuana.
Goodson set Turner’s bond at $3,500 and she was released on bond on Tuesday afternoon. Her next court date is Jan. 20, 2023.
Adamson’s bond was also set at $3,500. He was released on bond Wednesday morning. His next court date is also on Jan. 20, 2023.
