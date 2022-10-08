JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge a Madison woman with one felony and one misdemeanor charge Friday.
Samirriah Mills, 25, is accused of striking a pedestrian Wednesday. The victim had injuries to his lip and teeth, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Mills told police that after she hit the victim he got to his feet and ran off. Video footage showed Mills’ vehicle hitting the victim and never stopping, then continuing southbound on South Caraway Road, the affidavit states.
Mills is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, a felony, and driving on a suspended license, a misdemeanor. Fowler set her bond at $10,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Stephon Johnson, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and making an improper turn; $35,000 bond.
Michael McGinty, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 cash-only bond.
Danny Wade, 28, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 cash-only bond.
Robert Segue, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony fleeing, reckless driving, obstructing governmental operations, speeding (driving 125 mph in a 60 mph zone), driving on a suspended license, running a red light, no insurance, improper passing on the left, improper use of a turn lane and probation violation; $37,500 total bond.
Danielle Clark, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, carrying a weapon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving on a suspended license and no insurance; $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.