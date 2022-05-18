JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro woman with threatening a Jonesboro Public Schools bus driver on Monday afternoon.
Kenlisa Fletcher, 33, is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening. Police said Fletcher’s child created a disturbance on the school bus and the driver told the child to move to the front of the bus.
The child called his mother who drove her vehicle in front of the bus, according to a probable cause affidavit. The driver called her boss who told her to drive to the bus station in the 1400 block of Oakhurst Street.
Two Animal Control officers followed the bus and Fletcher to the bus station, where Fletcher got out of her vehicle and approached the driver yelling expletives and threatening the driver.
Boling set Fletcher’s bond at $15,000 and issued a no-contact order between Fletcher and the bus driver.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Myesha Doss, 29, of Little Rock, with felony failure to appear; $30,000 bond.
Lathan McLeod, 21, of Brookland, with fourth-degree sexual assault; $25,000 bond with a no-contact order between him and the victim.
Brandon Davis, 43, of Conway, with second-degree battery on an emergency medical technician; $1,500 bond.
Jairo Garza, 32, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family of household member, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and criminal mischief; $35,000 bond and a no-contact order between him and the victims.
Curtis Baker, 54, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear; $2,500 total bond.
Tracie Dodd, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Garrick Hudson, 31, of Blytheville, with felony probation violation; $25,000 bond.
Reco Smith, 28, of Hot Springs, with residential burglary and second-degree assault; $15,000 bond.
Luis Jimenez, 37, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 bond.
Gary Vickers, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $15,000 bond.
Pamela Skaggs, 56, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and expired tags; $7,500 bond.
Beth Volbrecht, 62, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Misty Dawn Whitlow, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $3,500 bond.
Lakate Williams, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; recognizance bond.
