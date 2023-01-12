JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro woman with theft of property, nonpayment of fines and felony failure to appear.
Cheryl Stafford, 56, had her bond set at $3,500 by Boling.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Overcast with showers. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 9:57 am
JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro woman with theft of property, nonpayment of fines and felony failure to appear.
Cheryl Stafford, 56, had her bond set at $3,500 by Boling.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Carole Johnson, 53, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving left of center; $1,500 bond.
Eric George, 42, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; release on his own recognizance.
Branson Blagg, 26, of Lake City, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, speeding and driving on a suspended license. Boling set his bond at $250,000 after noting that Blagg was out on a $100,000 bond from Poinsett County.
Brandon Mead, 36, of Memphis, with fraudulent use of a credit card; $3,500 bond.
Willie Roddy, 39, of Memphis, with felony failure to appear; $3,500 bond.
Latrelle Whitman, 18, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Warren Keith, 54, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $7,500 bond.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.