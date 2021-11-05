JONESBORO — A 43-year-old woman reported to Jonesboro police that a suspect threatened to “put her nude pictures on the web if she didn’t give him money.”
The woman reported the threat Thursday afternoon to police who said the victim was “very upset and crying.”
The suspect was described as a man between 30-40 years of age.
In other police reports:
A 13-year-old boy is suspected of forcibly groping and fondling an 18-year-old girl, according to Jonesboro police. The location of the offense was not released by police.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man reported that a suspect had taken a firearm and ran off with out paying for it. The suspect is described as a 16-year-old male. The value of the items taken was listed at $800.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone entered her vehicle Wednesday and stole an Apple watch valued at $392 in the 6400 block of Merrell Drive.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone broke into his vehicle Wednesday morning in the 6000 block of Beaver Run Lane and stole a Remington pistol-grip 12-gauge shotgun valued at $500.
Syngenta Seed Co., 778 Craighead Road 680, Bay, reported to Craighead County deputies Thursday that a 2013 John Deere tractor, valued at $10,699, was stolen.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her vehicle was broken into Wednesday in the 5200 block of Julia Circle and a wallet and handbag, valued at $500 each, and $200 in cash was stolen.
East Arkansas Broadcasters reported to Craighead County deputies Thursday that an air-conditioning unit was torn apart at its transmitting station, 4916 Arkansas 226. The value of the unit is listed at $2,000.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police he received threats via texts Thursday in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Road that he would be dead. A suspect is described as a 26-year-old woman.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday that his unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen in the 1400 block of Brookhaven Road. Stolen were an iPhone and a cellphone with a combined value of $1,400.
A 74-year-old Jonesboro man told police a storage warehouse was broken into Thursday in the 2000 block of Watt Street. Taken were aircraft parts, two heating and air-conditioning units, building materials and wiring with a total value of $14,400.
