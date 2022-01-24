HARRISBURG — A 28-year-old Poinsett County woman was convicted of manslaughter and abuse of a corpse in the 2018 scalding death of her 1-month-old baby Friday following a three-day trial, according to a news release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman.
Tyra McKellar was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer.
On May 29, 2018, local law enforcement responded to a report in rural Poinsett County of a possible infant death. Officers arrived at the McKellar residence and found the corpse of a one-month-old baby that someone had discovered in a clothes dryer.
Medical examiners identified scalding burns over at least one-half of the infant’s body, determined that these burns caused the child’s death, and concluded that homicide was the manner of death.
Testimony at the trial revealed that shortly before the infant’s death, McKellar had been using methamphetamine.
Jurors deliberated for three hours before returning with the guilty verdicts, according to court documents.
Thyer followed the jury’s recommendation of a 10-year sentence for manslaughter and a five-year sentenced for abuse of a corpse, documents show.
Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Thomason thanked the jury for its service and the Cash Police Department, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police for their investigation.
Chrestman praised lead counsel and underscored the importance of this case.
“Thomason is a seasoned trial lawyer, and in this important case, she successfully used those skills. And here we saw the tragic consequences when parents of small children use methamphetamine,” Chrestman said in the release.
