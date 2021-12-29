A woman was killed early Wednesday and her passenger was injured in a head-on collision in Randolph County, state police said.
The specific location of the crash, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. on U.S. 67, wasn’t listed in the preliminary crash report prepared by ASP Cpl. Benjamin Rapert.
The trooper said Megan Crawford, 25, of Ravenden Springs died in the crash. Passenger Shane Owens, 30, of Powhatan, was injured and taken to Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.
Rapert said Crawford was driving northbound behind a tractor-trailer. She attempted to pass the Freightliner when her GMC Yukon collided with a southbound Volvo sedan. The Yukon then struck the driver’s side of the big rig, Rapert said.
Rapert noted conditions were foggy and the pavement was wet at the time of the crash.
