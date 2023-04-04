JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro woman with several drug charges.
Jessica Tompkins, 39, is charged with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Fowler set her bond at $35,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Travis Miller, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, reckless driving and no insurance; $8,500 total bonds.
Casey Owensby, 44, of Wynne, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Christopher Wheeley, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of marijuana; $35,000 bond.
Lonny Ray Adams, 51, of Cape May Courthouse, N.J., with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Charles Williams, 50, with second-degree forgery and theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $50,000 bond.
