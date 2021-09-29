PARAGOULD — A Paragould woman faces felony charges in the death of a baby.
Police arrested Haley Ann Sarrels, 30, on charges of one count each of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person, a Class Y felony; and manslaughter, a Class C felony.
Sarrels’ arrest came as the result of an investigation into an April 6 incident, according to a probable cause affidavit sworn by Detective Lt. Rhonda Thomas of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. On that date, a 7-month-old infant was taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in an unresponsive condition. Medical personnel at the hospital resuscitated him, and transferred him to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until his death May 5.
According to Thomas’ affidavit, the baby had a skull fracture, a fracture to his right femur, and had methamphetamine in his system. The infant was in the care of Sarrels the night before the incident and all day the day of the incident.
During the investigation, law enforcement was present when Sarrels said that she had smoked methamphetamine in close proximity to the infant on the night prior to the incident. She said she had placed the infant down for a nap approximately 1-1/2 hours prior to finding the child unresponsive. There were 12 blankets, a towel, two pillows, and some toys in the crib with the infant, at the time of the incident.
The infant’s death has been determined to be due to methamphetamine exposure complicated by an unsafe sleep environment.
Booked into the Greene County Detention Center on Sept. 27, Sarrels remained there Wednesday without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.