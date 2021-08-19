JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was arrested Wednesday night after police said she forced her way into a residence and assaulted the woman who called police.
Jami Nichole Warwick, 35, of Jonesboro, was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree battery, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree assault and public intoxication.
On Wednesday evening, Jonesboro police arrested James Wesley, 55, of 1906 Matthews Ave., on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams after a traffic stop at the intersection of Hoover Avenue and North Drake Street. The driver of the vehicle, Rayborn Curtner, 51, of 277 Craighead Road 793, was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and expired tags.
In other JPD reports:
Maegan Collier, 33, of 611 Cherry Ave., was arrested at about 5:50 a.m. Thursday after police said she broke into the Red Light Market, 519 E. Johnson Ave., and stole food and drinks. She is being held on suspicion of commercial burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft and disorderly conduct.
A Holland, Mich., man said the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle early Thursday morning at the Fairview Inn, 3000 Apache Drive. The estimated value of the converter in about $1,600.
