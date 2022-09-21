JONESBORO — A 65-year-old Jonesboro woman fell for a scam which cost her $8,500, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim told police that she received a phone call from a NO CALLER ID, the report said. The suspect told her that there was a warrant for her arrest and that she had missed court after a subpoena had been issued for her presence.
The suspect said that the warrant was signed by Judge Marvin Day and that the original subpoena was signed at her residence, according to the police report.
The suspect actually called out the address were the victim lives. The suspect told the victim that either officers could come arrest her or there was another option. In this option, the suspect told her she would soon receive a phone call from the police.
The number that called her back was 870-933-4551 which is the phone number for Craighead County Detention Center.
The suspect then sent the victim around town to purchase gift cards from Walmart, Dollar General and gas stations.
The suspect told her that she could not speak of what was going on to anyone.
The victim purchased multiple gift cards in cash and gave the card numbers over the phone to the suspect, who then had the victim mail the cards and receipts to the address: 1500 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. and to place NPC/443929 where the stamp goes.
In August, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office placed an alert on its Facebook page about scams like this one:
“The scammer is contacting their intended target, telling them they were subpoenaed to court in a mental health case, and since they didn’t show up they now owe a fine or they will be arrested. They then tell the target to go to a service station or store and purchase money cards to make the payment.
“WE WILL NEVER CONTACT YOU REQUESTING PAYMENT OF A FINE OVER THE PHONE IN LIEU OF ARREST.
“The scammers attempt to sound legitimate by using the names of people actually employed at our office, they use phone prompts as well upon call back. They go to great lengths to appear real.
“We do contact people for various reasons but not to request payment, and not to threaten arrest if payment isn’t made.
“So far the scammers have been contacting primarily those in the medical community, but that doesn’t mean they won’t contact outside of that scope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.