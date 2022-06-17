JONESBORO — A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday morning that she found three bullet holes in her vehicle in the 300 block of South Culberhouse Street.
Police found one bullet hole above the front passenger wheel and two in the back of the vehicle.
In other JPD reports:
A 66-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning in the 200 block of Dunwoody Drive that someone withdrew $999 out of her bank account and attempted to cash a forged check for $167.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 400 block of State Street and stole items. Jewelry valued at $2,500 and a wallet were taken.
A 51-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday morning that someone forged her mother’s signature and cashed a $775 check at Centennial Bank while her mother was in the hospital.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday evening that his son pried open a shed and stole items in the 1400 block of Mitzi Lane. Stolen were items valued at more than $4,000.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman said after she was in an argument with her boyfriend Thursday morning he left, taking her 9 mm Glock handgun in the 3100 block of Race Street. The gun is valued at $500.
