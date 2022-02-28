BROOKLAND — A woman who was found dead in Brookland on Friday morning has been identified as Jennifer Emery, 44, of Jonesboro, according to Justin Rolland, chief deputy with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Rolland, Emery’s body was found in a ditch off of U.S. 49B in Brookland. Craighead County sheriff’s deputies and Brookland police are investigating.
The body was seen by a passing motorist about 100 yards south of a church near Arkansas 230. Her vehicle was found in the parking lot of the church, Rolland said.
The woman’s body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock, according to Rolland, who said it might be a while before cause of death is determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.