JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was charged with aggravated assault, first-degree battery and criminal mischief on Monday by District Judge Tommy Fowler after a shooting Saturday night left a 17-year-old female wounded.
Asia Frazier, 22, of 1131 Walker Place, is accused of shooting the teen, who was treated at St. Bernards Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the left forearm. The wound was described by police as minor.
Fowler set Frazier’s bond at $150,000.
In other cases Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Stan McDaniel, 56, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $3,500 bond.
Larry Vanzant, 47, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery, theft by receiving and fraudulent use of a credit card; $5,000 bond.
Courtland Blake, 23, of Jonesboro, with second-degree assault on a family or household member; $10,000 bond.
Jordan McCoy, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; total bond of $17,500.
Leonard Haskins, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia; $100,000 cash-only bond for Circuit Court and a $15,000 bond for District Court charges.
Dominique Williams, 28, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; total bond of $151,500.
Jamie Gale, 29, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor; $35,000 bond.
Rebecca Montgomery, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bail.
Hunter Kassen, 23, of Jonesboro, with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana; $10,000 bond.
Corey Thomas, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of Schedule I or II not meth or cocaine, residential burglary, breaking or entering and theft; $50,000 theft.
Jonesboro police
An 18-year-old female told police at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital that she was sexually assaulted near the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library early Monday morning, according to a police report. She told police the suspect is a 17-year-old male.
Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Church Street on Sunday night after a report of a residential burglary with shots fired.
According to the police report, the suspect choked the victim and then placed a gun to his head. The suspect then left the building and shot into it, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Monday.
Jack Teague, 23, of 1309 Crepe Myrtle Drive, was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of felony first-degree terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct after an off-duty police officer working security at The Vault, 2801 Fair Park Blvd., said Teague threatened to kill him.
A residential burglary netted a thief nine handguns, a television and a game system Friday, police reported. The break-in occurred at 1900 Links Circle.
Cody Cagle, 32, of 137 Crest, Trumann, was arrested early Monday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of Schedule III drug less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams. He was arrested following a traffic stop on Highland Drive.
