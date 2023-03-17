JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman has received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after a jury found her guilty Tuesday night of a sixth offense of driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.

Dorletha Lasha Lambert, 38, was arrested on the latest offense in the early morning hours of Jan. 22, 2022. Her first offense dates back to 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit.