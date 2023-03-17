JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman has received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after a jury found her guilty Tuesday night of a sixth offense of driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.
Dorletha Lasha Lambert, 38, was arrested on the latest offense in the early morning hours of Jan. 22, 2022. Her first offense dates back to 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Randy Philhours imposed the sentence, following the jury’s recommendation.
Jonesboro officers observed Lambert driving erratically on Caraway Road, almost striking the rear of a patrol vehicle. After initiating a traffic stop, police observed Lambert smelling of intoxicants, having slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and losing her balance. Lambert refused further testing to establish her exact level of intoxication, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office.
Charlene Henry, managing deputy prosecuting attorney, and Kirk Lonidier, deputy prosecutor, handled the case.
Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Fonticiella said, “I want to highlight the hard work of Managing Deputy Charlene Henry and her team. Her dedication to protecting Craighead County from people like Lambert is second to none.”
Henry also praised the police officers for their work in helping secure the convictions.
“This was not an easy case, but with their help, the jury was able to make the right decision,” Henry said.
“The jury’s message is clear – Craighead County citizens will not tolerate people who decided to ignore the law and drive under the influence,” Fonticiella said.
