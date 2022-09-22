JONESBORO — A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman was given a $15,000 bond Wednesday after a special judge found probable cause to charge her with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Chris Thyer also ordered that if Mollie Douglas, of the 2500 block of South Caraway Road, makes bond that she must wear an ankle monitor.
Douglas was arrested Tuesday at about 4:40 p.m. at the residence when officer Evan Henry went there because Douglas had a felony warrant from the Arkansas Parole Board for absconding.
During a parole search of Douglas’ room, Henry found 2.9 grams of meth laying on the hotel bed as well as a used meth pipe and digital scales.
Douglas’ next court date is Oct. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Thyer found probable cause to charge:
Honesty Holt, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Summer Moody, 23, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and no proof of insurance; $5,000 bond.
Vanessa Parker, 38, of Lake City, with felony failure to appear; recognizance bond.
Cody Allen Dennis, 26, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Herbert Cowens, 38, of Olive Branch, Miss., with criminal conspiracy; recognizance bond.
Jeremie Farris, 34, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and expired tags; $7,500 bond.
Jerry Jackson, 32, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $1,000 bond.
Quintarious Malone, 18, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Mario Thomas, 26, of Jonesboro, with failure to register as a sex offender; $25,000 bond.
Summer Nicole Smith, 40, of Hernando, Miss., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and obstructing governmental operations; $20,000 bond.
