JONESBORO — A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman was given a $15,000 bond Wednesday after a special judge found probable cause to charge her with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Chris Thyer also ordered that if Mollie Douglas, of the 2500 block of South Caraway Road, makes bond that she must wear an ankle monitor.